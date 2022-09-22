The online TRP ratings for Week 36 are out. Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa is back on top slot. Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and Harsh Rajput's Pishachini have been replaced by Krishna Kaul-Mugdha Chaphekar's Kumkum Bhagya and Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. While Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan's Imlie has witnessed a drop, Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa has witnessed a jump.
Top 3 Shows: Anupamaa, YRKKH & Naagin 6
Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa has topped the chart followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at the second place with 45.0 and 44.0 rating points. Colors' Naagin 6 that stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal has occupied the third spot with 42.0 rating points.
Imlie & WTHA
Star Plus' Imlie has dropped to the fourth place while Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa has managed to occupy the fifth place. The shows have managed to get 39.0 and 37.0 rating points, respectively.
TMKOC & Kundali Bhagya
SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has occupied the sixth place and Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya that stars Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora in the lead roles, has bagged the seventh place. The shows have managed to get 34.0 and 31.0 rating points, respectively.
Bhagya Lakshmi, Kumkum Bhagya & GHKPM
While Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has retained its eighth place, Kumkum Bhagya is at the ninth place followed by Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin at the tenth place. The shows have managed to get 30.0, 27.0 and 25.0 rating points, respectively.
(Source: YouTube)
