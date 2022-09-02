TRP Toppers (Online): Imlie Retains Top Spot; Pichachini Replaces Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

The online TRP ratings for Week 33 are out. Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer's Imlie has retained its first place while Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa and Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 have swapped their places. Colors' new show Pishachini has entered the online TRP chart while Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is out of top 10. Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya and Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have witnessed jump. Take a look at top 10 shows that are rocking Online TRP chart.
Top 3 Shows: Imlie, Anupamaa & Naagin 6
Star Plus' Imlie has retained its first place with 45.0 rating points while Anupamaa has jumped to the second place with 43.0 rating points and Naagin 6 has occupied the third place with 42.0 rating points.
Kundali Bhagya & YRKKH
Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora's Kundali Bhagya has managed to occupy the fourth place followed by Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at the fifth place. The shows have managed to get 40.0 and 39.0 rating points, respectively.
WTHA & TMKOC
While SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to occupy the sixth place with 37.0 and rating points, Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa has occupied the seventh place with 36.0 rating points.
Bhagya Lakshmi, Kumkum Bhagya & Pishachini
Bhagya Lakshmi has managed to occupy the eighth place followed by Kumkum Bhagya at the ninth place and Pishachini at the tenth place. The shows have managed to get 31.0, 30.0 and 28.0 rating points, respectively.
(Source: YouTube)
