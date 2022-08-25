TRP Toppers (Online): Imlie Tops The Chart; Kundali Bhagya Witnesses A Jump

Top 3 Shows: Imlie, Naagin 6 & Anupamaa

Imlie is at the top spot with 43.5 rating points followed by Naagin 6 and Anupamaa at the second and the third places with 43.0 and 42.0 rating points, respectively.

Kundali Bhagya & TMKOC

While Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya has jumped to the fourth spot, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped to the fifth place with 42.0 and 39.0 rating points, respectively.

WTHA & YRKKH

SAB TV's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa is at the sixth place with 36.0 rating points while Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to occupy the seventh place with 34.0 rating points.

Kumkum Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi & BALH 2

While Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya is at the eighth place with 31.0 rating points, Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare's Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi and Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have managed to occupy the ninth and tenth places with 29.0 and 26.0 rating points, respectively.