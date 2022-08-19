The online TRP ratings for Week 32 are out. Star Plus' Anupamaa is back at the top spot, Colors' Naagin 6, Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have witnessed a drop. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has retained its tenth place. Take a look at the top 10 shows that are rocking the Online TRP Chart.
TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Drops To 2nd Place; Imlie Witnesses A Jump
Top 3 Shows- Anupamaa, Naagin 6 & Imlie
Star Plus' Anupamaa has topped the chart with 44.0 rating points while Colors' Naagin 6 and Star Plus' Imlie have dropped to the second and the third places with 43.0 and 41.0 rating points, respectively.
TMKOC & Kundali Bhagya
While SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped to the fourth place with 40.0 rating points, Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya has managed to occupy the fifth place with 38.0 rating points.
WTHA & Kumkum Bhagya
While Woh Toh Hai Albelaa has dropped to the sixth place, Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya has occupied the seventh place. The shows have managed to get 36.0 and 34.0 rating points, respectively.
Bhagya Lakshmi, YRKKH & BALH 2
Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has occupied the eighth place, Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at the ninth place followed by Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 at the tenth place with 31.0, 29.0 and 25.0 rating points, respectively.
- TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Tops The Chart; Anupamaa & Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Witness Drop
- TRP Toppers (Online): Imlie Grabs 2nd Place; Naagin 6 Witnesses A Drop
- TRP Toppers (Online): Anupamaa Returns To Top 1; Naagin 6 Drops To The 3rd Spot
- TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Returns To No 1 Spot; Imlie Witnesses Jump & Kumkum Bhagya Replaces Ghum Hai...
- TRP Toppers (Online): Anupamaa Bags 1st Place; Imlie Witnesses A BIG Jump
- TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Tops The Chart; Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Witnesses A Big Drop
- TRP Toppers (Online): Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Tops The Chart; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Out Of Top 5
- TRP Toppers (Online): Woh Toh Hai Albelaa & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Top The Chart
- TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Witness Drop; Kundali Bhagya Jumps To 3rd Spot
- TRP Toppers (Online): Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Bags 1st Place; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Returns To Chart
- TRP Toppers (Online): Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Jumps To 2nd Spot; The Kapil Sharma Show Re-Enters
- TRP Toppers (Online): Anupamaa Is Back To Top Spot; Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Witnesses A BIG Jump