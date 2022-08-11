TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Tops The Chart; Anupamaa & Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Witness Drop


The online TRP ratings for Week 31 are out. Colors' Naagin 6 witness a big jump and there is a major re-shuffling among the shows. While Anupamaa, Imlie, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa and Bhagya Lakshmi have witnessed drop, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya have seen increase in its rating points. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have retained their places on the Online TRP chart.

Top 3 Shows- Naagin 6, TMKOC & Anupamaa

Colors' Naagin 6 has managed to occupy the first place followed by SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Star Plus' Anupamaa at the second and third places. The shows have managed to get 43.0, 42.0 and 41.0 rating points, respectively.

Imlie & WTHA

While Star Plus' Imlie has dropped to the fourth place with 39.0 rating points, Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa has occupied the fifth place with 36.0 rating points.

Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya & YRKKH

While Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya has managed to occupy the sixth place, Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya and Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are at the seventh and eighth places. The shows have managed to get 34.0, 32.0 and 29.0 rating points, respectively.

Bhagya Lakshmi & BALH 2

While Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has dropped to the ninth place with 26.0 rating points, Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has occupied the tenth place with 23.0 ratings.

Published On August 11, 2022

