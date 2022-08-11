The online TRP ratings for Week 31 are out. Colors' Naagin 6 witness a big jump and there is a major re-shuffling among the shows. While Anupamaa, Imlie, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa and Bhagya Lakshmi have witnessed drop, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya have seen increase in its rating points. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have retained their places on the Online TRP chart.
Top 3 Shows- Naagin 6, TMKOC & Anupamaa
Colors' Naagin 6 has managed to occupy the first place followed by SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Star Plus' Anupamaa at the second and third places. The shows have managed to get 43.0, 42.0 and 41.0 rating points, respectively.
Imlie & WTHA
While Star Plus' Imlie has dropped to the fourth place with 39.0 rating points, Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa has occupied the fifth place with 36.0 rating points.
Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya & YRKKH
While Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya has managed to occupy the sixth place, Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya and Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are at the seventh and eighth places. The shows have managed to get 34.0, 32.0 and 29.0 rating points, respectively.
Independence Day 2022: Nakuul Mehta, Varun Sood & Other Actors Who Are From Armed Forces Background
Bhagya Lakshmi & BALH 2
While Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has dropped to the ninth place with 26.0 rating points, Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has occupied the tenth place with 23.0 ratings.
(Source: YouTube)
- TRP Toppers (Online): Imlie Grabs 2nd Place; Naagin 6 Witnesses A Drop
- TRP Toppers (Online): Anupamaa Returns To Top 1; Naagin 6 Drops To The 3rd Spot
- TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Returns To No 1 Spot; Imlie Witnesses Jump & Kumkum Bhagya Replaces Ghum Hai...
- TRP Toppers (Online): Anupamaa Bags 1st Place; Imlie Witnesses A BIG Jump
- TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Tops The Chart; Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Witnesses A Big Drop
- TRP Toppers (Online): Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Tops The Chart; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Out Of Top 5
- TRP Toppers (Online): Woh Toh Hai Albelaa & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Top The Chart
- TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Witness Drop; Kundali Bhagya Jumps To 3rd Spot
- TRP Toppers (Online): Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Bags 1st Place; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Returns To Chart
- TRP Toppers (Online): Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Jumps To 2nd Spot; The Kapil Sharma Show Re-Enters
- TRP Toppers (Online): Anupamaa Is Back To Top Spot; Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Witnesses A BIG Jump
- TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Tops The Chart; Anupamaa Witnesses A Drop