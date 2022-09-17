The online TRP ratings for Week 36 are out. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain has topped the TRP chart while Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer's Imlie and Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa have witnessed a drop. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and Harsh Rajput's Pishachini have swapped their places on Online TRP chart. Take a look at the Top 10 shows that are rocking on the Online TRP chart.
Top 3 Shows: YRKKH, Imlie & Anupamaa
Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has topped the chart with 45.0 rating points, Imlie and Anupamaa have occupied the second and third place with 44.0 and 42.0 rating points, respectively.
Naagin 6 & TMKOC
Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 has retained its fourth place followed by SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at the fifth place with 40.0 and 38.0 rating points, respectively.
Kundali Bhagya & WTHA
Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora's Kundali Bhagya has managed to occupy the sixth place while Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa has also retained its seventh place. The shows have managed to get 37.0 and 35.0 rating points, respectively.
Imlie New Promo Featuring Megha Chakraborty & Seerat Kapoor Out; Karan Vohra To Play Male Lead
Bhagya Lakshmi, Pishachini & BALH 2
While Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare's Bhagya Lakshmi has retained its eighth place with 32.0 rating points, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has managed to occupy ninth place with 29.0 rating points and Nyrraa Banerji, Jiya Shankar and Harsh Rajput's Pishachini has fetched 28.0 rating points.
(Source: YouTube)
- TRP Toppers (Online): Imlie Retains Top Slot; Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Re-Enters The Chart
- TRP Toppers (Online): Imlie Retains Top Spot; Pichachini Replaces Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
- TRP Toppers (Online): Imlie Tops The Chart; Kundali Bhagya Witnesses A Jump
- TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Drops To 2nd Place; Imlie Witnesses A Jump
- TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Tops The Chart; Anupamaa & Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Witness Drop
- TRP Toppers (Online): Imlie Grabs 2nd Place; Naagin 6 Witnesses A Drop
- TRP Toppers (Online): Anupamaa Returns To Top 1; Naagin 6 Drops To The 3rd Spot
- TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Returns To No 1 Spot; Imlie Witnesses Jump & Kumkum Bhagya Replaces Ghum Hai...
- TRP Toppers (Online): Anupamaa Bags 1st Place; Imlie Witnesses A BIG Jump
- TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Tops The Chart; Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Witnesses A Big Drop
- TRP Toppers (Online): Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Tops The Chart; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Out Of Top 5
- TRP Toppers (Online): Woh Toh Hai Albelaa & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Top The Chart