Tunisha Sharma’s Cremation: Actress’ Last Rites To Be Performed Today In Mumbai

Tunisha Sharma's death has left the nation in a state of shock. The 20 year old actress died by suicide on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul. She was found hanging in her co-star and boyfriend Sheezan Khan's make up room and her demise has got everyone brimming with an opinion. A lot has been said about Tunisha and Sheezan's relationship and the Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul actor has also been arrested in the case for abetment to suicide. As new updates continue to surface in Tunisha's death case, the family will be performing the late actress' last rites in Mumbai today.

Tunisha's family had shared an official statement about her funeral and stated, "With a sorrowful heart we are informing you that Tunisha Sharma left us for heavenly abode on 24th December. We wish for everyone to come and offer their last prayers to the departed soul on 27th December". The funeral will take place at Mumbai's Mira Road crematorium at around 3 pm. To note, Tunisha's family has accused Sheezan Khan of abetment to suicide and stated that the latter was cheating on Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul actress. In fact, the late actress' mother shared a video seeking justice for Tunisha and demanded punishment for Sheezan.

In the video, Tunisha's mother said, "Main aap media walon ko ye batana chahati hu ki Sheezan ne Tunisha ke saath dhoka kiya, uske phele saath relationship banaya, shaadi ka wada karke. Fir usne Tunisha se break-up kiya. Uska phele kisi ladki ke saath involvment tha, fir bhi Tunisha ko involve rakha. 3-4 mahine uske use kiya. Usko saza milni chahiye, usko nahi chodna. Mera bacha gaya hai (I want to tell the media that Sheezan Khan 'deceived' my daughter by giving her false hopes about marriage. He later broke up with her. Despite being involved with another girl, he continued his relationship with my daughter. He used her for three-four months. He should be punished for his actions and not be spared. I have lost my child.)"