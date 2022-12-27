Tunisha Sharma’s Funeral LIVE: Tunisha Sharma's Mortal Remains Brought Home

Tunisha Sharma's unfortunate demise has sent a wave of shock and grief across the nation. The 20 year old actress was found hanging in her Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul co-star Sheezan Khan's make up room on Deceber 24. On the other hand, Sheezan, who happens to be Tunisha's boyfriend, has been arrested for abetment to suicide in the case. In fact, each day is coming up with a new update in Tunisha Sharma's death case. Meanwhile, the actress' last rites will be performed today at Mumbai's Mira Road crematorium. Check out all the updates about Tunisha Sharma's funeral.

Tunisha Sharma's Mortal Remains Arrive At Her Residence As Tunisha Sharma's funeral will be performed today, her mortal remains have been brought back to her residence in Mumbai

Tunisha Sharma's Mother Faints On Seeing Her Mortal Remains