Tunisha Sharma Broke Up With Rumoured Boyfriend Sheezan Khan 15 Days Back, Says Report. Here's What Happened

REPORTS ABOUT TUNISHA-SHEEZAN'S BREAK UP SURFACE

The news of Tunisha Sharma's death sent shock waves across the film and TV industry. Several celebs including Armaan Malik, Rashami Desai and Karan Kundrra took to social media to express their grief over the demise of the talented actress.

While her family members and friends are mourning her loss, sources from the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan E Kabul have said that Tunisha Sharma broke up with Sheezan Khan fifteen days ago. The duo reportedly had a split as Sheezan was in a relationship with another girl.

Following the separation, Tunisha Sharma went into depression. Police officials told a news agency that she was under a lot of stress.

TUNISHA SHARMA WAS NOT PREGNANT, SAYS FAMILY

While some reports suggested that Tunisha Sharma was pregnant, her family members have refuted the rumours. They said that she was not pregnant, as per a report in a news portal.

"When Tunisha and Sheezan went to Ladakh, they developed a close bond. They talked for hours over the phone. Tunisha even visisted Sheezan's home several times. His family members also adored Tunisha and even prepared delicacies for her," the family said as quoted as saying by ABP News.

TUNISHA SHARMA DEATH CASE: SHEEZAN SENT TO CUSTODY

Sheezan Khan, who was arrested in connection with her death case, has been sent to 4-day police custody by Vasai Court, as per a report in ANI. An FIR was registered against the actor under the Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier in the day, he was produced before the court. Sheezan Khan's advocate, while talking to the media, said that the police officials don't have any evidence against his client as of yet. He further said that further probe is yet to be conducted.

If the latest buzz is to be believed, the makers of Daastan E Kabul are looking to replace Sheezan Khan as the male lead because of the legal troubles that might affect the actor. There's no official confirmation from the production house or the channel regarding the development.

Tunisha Sharma worked in several popular shows including Ishq Subhan Allah and Chakravartin Ashok Samrata. She also featured in movies like Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho. The 20-year-old was fondly known for essaying Katrina Kaif's younger version in Abhishek Kapoor's Fitoor, which also starred Aditya Roy Kapur.