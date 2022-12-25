Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Rumoured BF Sheezan Khan Arrested, To Be Produced In Court: Report

Tunisha Sharma death case: The Waliv Police have arrested Tunisha Sharma's co-star Sheezan Khan in connection with a case related to her death. The police officials arrested the TV actor after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him, a report in ANI said. Sheezan, who worked with Tunisha in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, was reportedly arrested in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

TUNISHA SHARMA DEATH CASE: POLICE ARRESTS SHEEZAN KHAN

The actor was arrested by the police after Tunisha Sharma's mother reportedly registered an FIR against him on Saturday (December 24). A case under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code has been filed against Sheezan Khan. The development comes after Tunisha allegedly died after attempting suicide on the sets of their show Ali Baba: Dastaan E Kabul.

Sheezan Khan, who plays the lead role in the fantasy series, will be presented in a court on Monday (December 26), as per the latest report.

"Waliv police arrested actress Tunisha Sharma's co-star Sheezan Khan by registering a case of abetment to suicide. Police registered a case under section 306 of IPC. He will be presented in court tomorrow," police officers were quoted as saying by ANI. A tweet on the official portal of the news agency also confirmed the same. Here's a screenshot of the same!