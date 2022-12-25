Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Rumoured BF Sheezan Khan Arrested, To Be Produced In Court: Report
Tunisha Sharma death case: The Waliv Police have arrested Tunisha Sharma's co-star Sheezan Khan in connection with a case related to her death. The police officials arrested the TV actor after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him, a report in ANI said. Sheezan, who worked with Tunisha in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, was reportedly arrested in the wee hours of Sunday morning.
The actor was arrested by the police after Tunisha Sharma's mother reportedly registered an FIR against him on Saturday (December 24). A case under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code has been filed against Sheezan Khan. The development comes after Tunisha allegedly died after attempting suicide on the sets of their show Ali Baba: Dastaan E Kabul.
Sheezan Khan, who plays the lead role in the fantasy series, will be presented in a court on Monday (December 26), as per the latest report.
"Waliv police arrested actress Tunisha Sharma's co-star Sheezan Khan by registering a case of abetment to suicide. Police registered a case under section 306 of IPC. He will be presented in court tomorrow," police officers were quoted as saying by ANI. A tweet on the official portal of the news agency also confirmed the same. Here's a screenshot of the same!
The Waliv Police, in its statement, said that Tunisha Sharma went to the toilet after the break but didn't return. The Internet Wala Love actress was found hanging in her makeup room. The police officials, who conducted an investigation, said that they didn't find any suicide note from the spot. They also said that reason behind the suicide was yet not clear. The police will probe the death of the TV actress from both suicide and murder angles. The news of her demise has sent shock waves across the small screen industry. The likes of Rashami Desai, Bharti Singh and Karan Kundrra expressed their shock over her death. They offered their condolences to the grieving family on social media. Rashami Desai mourned Tunisha Sharma's death on Twitter, writing, "Never met her but ofcoursw Knew her just like flower. Strength to her family and loved once. Indeed she was a shining star." Calling Tunisha a 'shining star', the Bigg Boss 13 contestant sent her prayers to the family on Twitter. Tunisha Sharma, who started her career as a child artist, featured in several hit TV shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and Ishq Subhan Allah. She also played the young Katrina Kaif in Fitoor, which was directed by Abhishek Kapoor. We offer our deepest condolences to Tunisha Sharma's family. WITH INPUTS FROM ANI
WITH INPUTS FROM ANI