Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Police Deny Blackmailing Or 'Love Jihad' Angle, More Investigation Underway

It must be noted that the 20-year-old actress was found hanging in her makeup room on the sets of her fantasy drama. As a result, In the meantime, Chandrakant Jadhav, ACP, Mumbai police told the media that no angle of any other affair, blackmailing, or 'Love Jihad’ has been detected in the case.

However, he added that the investigation is underway and that Sheezan & Tunisha’s phones have been seized. ANI quoted him as saying, “As of now, the investigation is underway. Accused Sheezan's & deceased's phones have been seized. There's no angle of any other affair, blackmailing or 'Love Jihad' as of now (sic)”

There are many rumors swirling in the media about Sheezan & Tunisha’s relationship and how the co-actors had broken up 15 days ago. It is alleged that this had put Tunisha Sharma under major stress and she went into depression. For the unversed, the actress was found by the crew members and was immediately rushed to the hospital wherein she was declared brought dead.

It is being reported Tunisha's funeral will take place on Monday in Mumbai's Mira Road Crematorium after her mortal remains are handed over to the family. Meanwhile, Sheezan's lawyer told the media earlier in the day that the police officials don't have any evidence against his client as of yet. He also added that further probe is yet to be conducted in the case.