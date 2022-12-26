Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Sheezan Khan's Sisters Falaq, Shafaq Say 'We Will Talk...', Read FULL Statement

Tunisha Sharma death case: Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz, who are the sisters of Sheezan Khan, issued a statement in connection with the case on Monday (December 26). They requested the media and the people to give the family privacy and said that they would speak about the matter when the time is right.

Sheezan Khan's family released a statement, a day after he was arrested in connection with Tunisha Sharma's death case. The Ali Baba: Daastan E Kabul actor was arrested by the Waliv Police after Tunisha's mother registered an FIR against him, accusing him of abetment to suicide.

What Sheezan Khan's Sisters Said? What Sheezan Khan's Sisters Said? The sisters released a statement, requesting everyone to give the family privacy amid Sheezan Khan's police custody. They said that it was upsetting to get frequent calls from people, who have been trying to know their side of the story after Sheezan Khan was arrested in connection with the case related to Tunisha Sharma's death. 'To everyone who's been trying to reach out to us for a statement on the case- please allow our family privacy in this grave situation. It's upsetting to see the members of the media constantly calling us and even standing below our apartment buildings,' the statement read. Sheezan Khan's Sisters Say They Will About Case When... Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz said that the family would talk about the matter when the time is right, maintaining that their brother Sheezan Khan was cooperating with the police officials in the investigation. 'We have full faith in the Indian judiciary system, and Sheezan is cooperating with the Mumbai police through all the procedures. We will talk about this when the time is right, but for now, please allow us the privacy which our family deserves right now.' Advertisement Tunisha Sharma's Mom Accuses Sheezan Of Cheating In her video message, Tunisha Sharma's mother claimed that Sheezan Khan broke up with her daughter as he was involved with another girl. She accused him of 'cheating and using' Tunisha for three-four months in her statement that she released through a video message. Shafaq Naaz Says 'Both Families Are Victims' 'Both families are victims at this point. Let the right time come and we will address the matter for sure. But this is not the right time. A death is a painful situation everyone needs to honour the privacy of the affected Families and give them the space to mourn and carry on with the funeral first.

It is such an unfortunate state that we lost a precious soul and another is arrested.

Accusations have been leveled against Sheezan and the police are investigating the case. Let police take the call. I am confident that an innocent guy has been framed without an application of mind.' This situation has been overwhelming for the family members and we'd like to take this time to co-operate with the police and let the truth come out,' Shafaq said in her post.

Sheezan Khan, who worked with Tunisha Sharma in Ali Baba: Daastan E Kabul, was said to be in a relationship with her, as per the FIR filed against him. The two TV stars reportedly broke up fifteen days back. While Tunisha's mother has levelled allegations against Sheezan, the latter's family has released the statement to ask everyone to give them privacy.

Tunisha Sharma's funeral is expected to take place tomorrow (December 27) in Mumbai.

