Tunisha Sharma's Mom Accuses Sheezan Khan Of 'Using Her', Says He Shouldn't Be Spared: Uska Phele Kisi...

Tunisha Sharma death case: TV actress Tunisha Sharma's mother has accused Sheezan Khan of 'using and cheating' on her daughter. She released a video message on Monday (December 26), seeking justice for her daughter, who reportedly died by suicide. She claimed that Sheezan Khan promised to marry Tunisha but later broke up with her in her video, which is now going viral on different social media platforms.

TUNISHA SHARMA'S MOM'S SHOCKING ALLEGATIONS AGAINST SHEEZAN KHAN

Tunisha Sharma's mother accused Sheezan Khan of 'using' the actress and breaking up with her after promising to tie the knot with her. She alleged that he formed a relationship with Tunisha even when he was involved with someone else.

Tunisha's mom demanded justice for the late TV star, saying that Sheezan Khan should not be spared. She got emotional as she talked about 'losing her child'.

"Main aap media walon ko ye batana chahati hu ki Sheezan ne Tunisha ke saath dhoka kiya, uske phele saath relationship banaya, shaadi ka wada karke. Fir usne Tunisha se break-up kiya. Uska phele kisi ladki ke saath involvment tha, fir bhi Tunisha ko involve rakha. 3-4 mahine uske use kiya. Usko saza milni chahiye, usko nahi chodna. Mera bacha gaya hai," her mother said.

(Translation- I want to tell the media that Sheezan Khan 'deceived' my daughter by giving her false hopes about marriage. He later broke up with her. Despite being involved with another girl, he continued his relationship with my daughter. He used her for three-four months. He should be punished for his actions and not be spared. I have lost my child.)

TUNISHA SHARMA DEATH CASE: SHEEZAN KHAN SENT TO 4-DAY CUSTODY

Sheezan Khan was arrested by the Waliv Police after Tunisha Sharma's mother registered a case of abetment to suicide against him. He was booked under the Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

TUNISHA SHARMA DEATH CASE: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

The Internet Wala Love actress was reportedly found hanging in her make-up room on the sets of Ali Baba: Daastan E Kabul. The police officials have confirmed that no suicide note was recovered from the spot. They have initiated a probe into the case, saying that they will investigate both suicide and murder angles into the matter.

As per the FIR registered against Sheezan Khan, the actor and Tunisha Sharma broke up fifteen days back as he was in a relationship with someone else.