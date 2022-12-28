Urfi Javed Asks Girls To ‘Be Your Own Hero’ As She Backs Sheezan Khan In Tunisha Sharma’s Death Case

Tunisha Sharma is all over the news. The 20 year old actress died by suicide on December 24 and her demise has sent waves of shock and grief across the industry. As her love life has become the talk of the town, her boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been arrested for abetment to suicide. According to media reports, Sheezan is in judicial custody as of now and is being interrogated. Needless to say, Tunisha's demise has left everyone brimming with an opinion. Amid this, Urfi Javed has taken to Instagram and shared an important message for the girls as she backed Sheezan in the case.

Taking to her Instagram story, Urfi wrote, "My 2 cents on Tunisha's case, yes he might be wrong, he might have cheated on her but we cannot blame him for her death. You absolutely cannot make someone stay with you who doesn't want to stay. Girls no one, I REPEAT NO One, is worth giving up your precious life for. Sometimes it might just seem like the end of the world but trust me it's not. Think about the people who love you or just try loving yourself a bit harder. Be your own hero. Please give time some time. Even after suicide, the suffering doesn't end, the ones that are left behind suffer even more".

Meanwhile, as Sheezan is being investigated, it is reported that his judicial custody has been extended by 2 days. On the other hand, Shezaan's sisters, who were seen at Tunisha Sharma's funeral on December 27, also released an official statement in the matter. She said, "Accusations have been levelled against Sheezan and the police are investigating the case. Let police take the call. We have complete faith in the Indian judiciary system and hope the truth shall triumph. Also, please do not take our silence for weakness; We will speak soon when the time is right. But for now, allow and respect our privacy".