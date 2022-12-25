Tunisha Sharma’s Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul Co-Star Shares Late Actress’ LAST Video Shot Before Her Demise
Tunisha Sharma is no more with us and her demise has left everyone heartbroken. The actress has died of suicide at the age of 20 and her massive fan following has been mourning her demise. According to media reports, Tunisha was found hanging in her Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul co-star Sheezan Khan's make up room. And now, a day after Tunisha's demise, her Daastaan-E-Kabil co-star Sapna Takur has shared a video with the late actress, which was apparently her last video and was shot before her demise on the sets.
Taking to Instagram, Sapna shared a video wherein Tunisha was seen dressed in a white top with a mustard bralette and blue skirt with a wavy touch to her hair. In the video, the late actress and Sapna were seen lipsyncing the popular Punjabi song Batuaa. In fact, Tunisha was also seen showing her dance skills in the song and she appeared to be a jolly girl. To note, this was the same dress which she was wearing in her last Instagram pic which was clicked on the sets of Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul. In the caption, Sapna remembered Tunisha and wrote, "There is nothing we can say that will ease the pain of losing someone. The memory of you will always be in our hearts @_tunisha.sharma_ Rest in peace baby girl. #omshanti. Still can't believe this
Take a look at Tunisha Sharma's last video:
Meanwhile, Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul's lead actor and Tunisha's rumoured boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been arrested after the late actress' mother filed an FIR against him. Sheezan has been arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered. His laptop and mobile phones have been sent to the forensic to retrieve the deleted data. As of now, Sheezan has been sent to four days of judicial custody till December 28.
- Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Police Deny Blackmailing Or 'Love Jihad' Angle, More Investigation Underway
- Tunisha Sharma Broke Up With Rumoured Boyfriend Sheezan Khan 15 Days Back, Says Report. Here's What Happened
- Tunisha Sharma’s Death Case: Sheezan Khan Sent To 4 Days Judicial Custody
- Tunisha Sharma’s Death Case: BJP Leader Ram Kadam Claims Love Jihad Angle Likely To Be Investigated
- Tunisha Sharma Had A Heated Argument With Rumoured Beau Sheezan Khan 5 Days Before Her Demise - Report
- Tunisha Sharma’s Death: Late Actress’ Last Rites To Be Performed Today in Mumbai
- Tunisha Sharma Death: Kamya Punjabi Reacts To TV Actress’ Suicide, Says ‘Why Give Up ...'
- Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Rumoured BF Sheezan Khan Arrested, To Be Produced In Court
- Tunisha Sharma’s Death: Police To Investigate Murder Angle In the Case; Say ‘No Suicide Note Recovered’
- Tunisha Sharma Death: Late Actress’ Last Post For Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul Actor Sheezan Khan Is Sheer Love
- Tunisha Sharma To Sushant Singh Rajput: 5 Shocking Suicides Of TV industry
- Tunisha Sharma Death: Late Actress’ Last Wish Revealed And It Will Break Your Heart