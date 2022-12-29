'My Mom Is The Kid In House': Tunisha Sharma's Last Interview Goes Viral, Her Bubbly Persona Leaves Fans Sad

Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma's death has shocked the whole country. The TV star was found hanging on the sets of her show. She ended her life in the makeup room of her boyfriend and co-actor Sheezan Khan.

After Tunisha's shocking demise, her mother Vanita Sharma accused Sheezan of abetment of suicide and filed a case against him under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. She revealed that her daughter was madly in love with him but he cheated on her.

While the investigation is going on, Tunisha's last video interview is not going viral. In the interview with a YouTube channel named First India Filmy, the late actress is seen talking about her Christmas plans.

Recalling the Christmas celebrations during her school days, she said, "I used to celebrate Christmas with my best friend Shreya and we used to visit Church and pray. We used to decorate Christmas trees and give each other gifts. So, I celebrated Christmas a lot with her. I also have many memories of Christmas with my father when he was there."

Sharing her plans for 2023, Tunisha revealed that she don't want to take any break from work. She stated, "I just hope and pray that I don't have to take any break and just keep on working."

Talking further about New Year, she also shared her excitement about her birthday. For the unversed, the actress was all set to celebrate her 21st birthday on January 4.

"My mother is planning something and I don't know what she's planning. I've no idea what is going to happen with me on my birthday because I've already got 2-3 hints ki kuch hone wala hai. And, I'm like ki bas kuch bada nahi karei ye log. Woh itne time se bol rahe hai toh excitement badh toh rahi hai lekin mujhe tension bhi ho rahi hai saath mei ki ye kya karne wale hai. So yes, the countdown has started.

