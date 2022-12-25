Tunisha-Shezaan Break Up, Demise To Actor’s Judicial Custody; Everything You Need To Know About The Case

Tunisha Sharma Was Found Hanging In A Make Up On The Sets

According to media reports, Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the bathroom of her Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul co-star Sheezan Khan's make up room on the sets of their show in Mumbai. Although the actress was immediately rushed to the hospital, she was declared brought dead by the hospital authorities.

Tunisha Was Depressed Over Her Break Up - Reports

The media reports suggested that Tunisha, who was dating her co-star Sheezan Khan, was upset over her break up with him. It was reported that the duo had called off their relationship around 15 days ago and even had a fight 5 days before Tunisha's demise. Media reports also claimed that Tunisha alleged that Sheezan was cheating on her.

FIR Filed Against Sheezan Khan

As the news of Tunisha's demise surfaced, her mother filed an FIR against Sheezan Khan. As a result, a case of abetment to suicide was registered against Sheezan under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

Sheezan Khan Arrested In Tunisha Sharma’s Death Case

Sheezan Khan was arrested by the Wasai police on Saturday evening. It was reported that Sheezan's laptop and mobile phone were also seized by the cops and sent to the forensic department to retrieve the deleted data to know the reason behind his fight with Tunisha.

Tunisha Sharma’s Postmortem Reports Dismisses Pregnancy Claims

Reportedly, Tunisha's post mortem was conducted at Mumbai's JJ Hospital. As there were reports that Tunisha was pregnant, her postmortem reportedly dismissed the rumours of the late actress' pregnancy. The media reports also suggested that Tunisha died of asphyxiation due to hanging.

Sheezan Khan Sent To Judicial Custody

As Sheezan Khan has been arrested in Tunisha Sharma's death case, he was produced in Vasai court today wherein he was sent to four days of judicial custody on December 28.

Sheezan Khan’s Lawyer Calls The Allegations Baseless

Talking to the media, Sheezan Khan's lawyer Sharad Rai asserted that all the allegations levelled against the actor are baseless. He stated, 'Everything will come out in the investigation. Sheezan's phone is with the police and no such pieces of evidence have been found till now. Police don't have any evidence as yet. Allegations are put against him. Further probe is yet to be conducted'.

BJP Leader Ram Kadam Reacts To Tunisha Sharma’s Death

On the other hand, BJP leader Ram Kadam also expressed his opinion in the matter and stated that the love jihad angle will be investigated. 'The family of Tunisha Sharma will get justice. We will find out if the case is linked to love jihad or not and if it's linked, then the conspirators and organizations behind it will be exposed,' he added.

Mumbai Police Releases Statement On Tunisha Sharma’s Death

Talking to media, Mumbai Police ACP Chandrakant Jadhav said, 'Tunisha Sharma & Sheezan Khan had a love affair. They had a breakup 15 days ago after which Tunisha committed suicide on the sets of her show. Tunisha's mother filed a complaint, accused Sheezan was arrested and was produced in court where he was sent to 4-day judicial custody. Post-mortem report clearly specifies the cause of death of Tunisha as hanging'.

Mumbai Police Dismisses Love Jihad Angle In A Statement

ACP Chandrakant Jadhav further added, 'As of now, the investigation is underway. Accused Sheezan's & deceased's phones have been seized. There's no angle of any other affair, blackmailing or 'Love Jihad' as of now. Tunisha Sharma committed suicide by hanging herself with a crepe bandage which she had tied on her hand after she had sprained her hand a few days ago'.

Tunisha Sharma’s Funeral To Take Place On December 27

Recently, Tunisha's uncle Pawan Sharma opened up on the late actress and Sheezan's relationship. He said, 'Tunisha & Zeeshan were close to each other since their show's beginning. About 10 days ago, Tunisha had an anxiety attack & was admitted to the hospital. When her mother & I went to meet her, she told us that she was wronged & cheated on. We gauged something was wrong between them. Her mother asked her what was the need to get closer if the relationship was not to be kept. We want the culprit, whoever it is, to be punished. Her last rites will be performed on Dec 27 after her aunt arrives from England'.