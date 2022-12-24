Tunisha Sharma To Sushant Singh Rajput: 5 Shocking Suicides Of TV industry
Tunisha Sharma, the lead actress of SAB TV's Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, is no more. In a shocking turn of events, the 20-year-old TV star hanged herself on the sets of her show. Her body was found in the makeup room of the male lead of the fantasy drama.
While the real reason behind her untimely demise isn't yet out, Tunisha was in depression. Several reports even suggested that she ended her life as she was pregnant and her boyfriend refused to marry her. However, even that isn't confirmed.
In the past, many other popular TV celebrities too committed suicide. While some succumbed to emotional and financial pressures, others ended their life due to turbulent relationships.
From Tunisha Sharma to Sushant Singh Rajput, let's look at shocking suicides in the TV industry.
Tunisha Sharma
Tunisha Sharma was set to celebrate her 21st birthday next month, on January 4. However, fate had some other heart-breaking plans for her. She was going through depression and committed suicide on December 24. May her soul rest in peace!
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput became a household name after playing the lead role of Manav in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Pavitra Rishta opposite Ankita Lokhande. He later entered Bollywood and delivered a few successful films. In June 2020, when he had several interesting projects in his kitty, the 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his home in Bandra, Mumbai.
Pratyusha Banerjee
According to reports, Pratyusha hanged herself on April 1, 2016. Later, her parents held the actress' then-boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh responsible for her death. She was best known for playing Anandi in Colors TV's Balika Vadhu.
Vaishali Takkar
Earlier this year, on October 22, Sasural Simar Ka and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Vaishali Takkar committed suicide by hanging herself in her Madhya Pradesh residence. She left a suicide note stating that her ex-boyfriend was harassing her.
Kushal Punjabi
The TV actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on December 26, 2019. He was reportedly suffering from depression and took his life at the age of 42.
