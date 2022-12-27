Tunisha Sharma’s Death: Sheezan Khan Breaks Down Over Actress’ Funeral News During Interrogation - Reports

Tunisha Sharma's demise has come as a massive shock to the entire television industry. The 20 year old actress died by suicide on December 24 and her unfortunate demise has left everyone brimming with an opinion. Post her demise, Tunisha's relationship with co-star Sheezan Khan has come on radar. To note, Tunisha and Sheezan were said to have found love in each other on the sets of Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul. However, they had parted ways around 15 days before Tunisha's demise. While a lot has been said about Tunisha and Sheezan's relationship, the latter has been arrested in the matter for abetment to suicide and has been sent to judicial custody till December 28.

Now, as per the recent updates, Sheezan is being interrogated about Tunisha's demise and the reason for their break up. According to a report on India TV, Sheezan Khan broke down into tears remembering Tunisha and their relationship during the interrogation. It was reported that as Sheezan was told about Tunisha's funeral, the actor cried inconsolably. On the other hand, Tunisha's last rites are being performed at Mumbai's Mira Road crematorium. Celebs like Shivin Narang, Siddharth Nigam, Vishal Jethwa etc were seen arriving to pay their last tribute to the late actress. In fact, Sheezan's sisters and mother were also spotted at Tunisha's funeral. Reportedly, Sheezan's sister Falaq even suffered an anxiety attack during the funeral.

Advertisement

As Sheezan is still in police custody, her sister released an official statement which read as, "Accusations have been leveled against Sheezan and the police are investigating the case. Let police take the call. I am confident that an innocent guy has been framed without an application of mind. This situation has been overwhelming for the family members and we'd like to take this time to co-operate with the police and let the truth come out. We have complete faith in the Indian judiciary system and hope the truth shall triumph. Also, please do not take our silence for weakness; We will speak soon when the time is right. But for now, allow and respect our privacy".