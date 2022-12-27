Tunisha Sharma Funeral: Sheezan Khan's Sister Falaq Naaz Suffers Anxiety Attack As She Attends Last Rites

Tunisha Sharma funeral: Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz, who attended the last rites of the TV actress in Mumbai on Tuesday (December 27), suffered an anxiety attack. Falaq Naaz's family members were seen comforting her as she cried inconsolably at the funeral of Tunisha Sharma. The Sasural Simar Ka actress, who shared a close bond with Tunisha, couldn't bear the sight of the latter's mortal remains and suffered an anxiety attack, as per reports.

Several TV celebs including Vishal Jetwa, Siddharth Nigam, Shivin Narang and Kanwar Dhillon also attended the funeral to pay last respect to their beloved friend, who left for her heavenly abode at the age of 20. Tunisha Sharma's family members also got emotional as they performed her last rites at a crematorium in Mumbai.

Falaq Naaz Suffers Anxiety Attack At Tunisha Sharma's Funeral Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz got emotional at Tunisha Sharma's funeral as she attended it with her family members. Her loved ones had to safely escort her from the crematorium as she suffered an anxiety attack. A video of the TV actress from Tunisha Sharma's funeral is going viral on the internet. Sheezan Khan's Sisters Say They Will About Case When... Yesterday, Sheezan Khan's sisters, Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz, issued a statement amid the TV actor's police custody in connection with Tunisha Sharma's death case. They requested the people and the media to give the privacy in the 'grave situation'. The actresses and their family members also said that they would speak about the matter at the right time, stating that both the 'families are the victims'. 'Please do not take our silence for weakness. We will speak soon when the time is right,' a part of their statement read. Advertisement Tunisha Sharma Cremated In Mumbai Tunisha Sharma's last rites took place in the presence of her family members and close friends in Mumbai. Her Internet Wala Love co-star Shivin Narang comforted her mother as she was shaken up by Tunisha's suicide. Kanwar Dhillon, who also attended the funeral, cried while bidding to his friend. Celebs Pay Last Respect To Tunisha At Her Funeral Celebs Pay Last Respect To Tunisha At Her Funeral Tunisha Sharma's former co-stars including Pallavi Gupta and other TV stars like Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Deepika Singh, Siddharth Nigam attended her funeral. They expressed their grief over the demise of the talented actress, sharing that they were shocked that Tunisha is no more.

Tunisha Sharma was reportedly found hanging in her make-up room on the sets of Sony SAB's Ali Baba: Daastan E Kabul. The Waliv Police arrested her rumoured former boyfriend Sheezan Khan after her mother lodged an FIR against him, accusing the actor of abetment to suicide.

According to the FIR, Sheezan Khan, who broke up with Tunisha Sharma fifteen days ago, was sent to four-day police custody till December 28. The actor, while talking to the police officials during the interrogation, confirmed his break up with the late actress.

We offer deepest condolences to Tunisha Sharma's family and hope that they get the strength and courage to deal with the huge loss.