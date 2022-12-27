Shivin Narang Consoles Tunisha Sharma’s Devastated Mother At Her Funeral, Kanwar Dhillon Gets Teary-Eyed
Tunisha Sharma funeral: Shivin Narang and Kanwar Dhillon, who attended the last rites of their Internet Wala Love co-star, got emotional as they bid adieu to her. Shiv, who romanced Tunisha Sharma in the early evening youth show, comforted and consoled her 'devastated' mother as she accompanied her family members on Tunisha's final journey.
Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma was in a terrible state as she lost her daughter, who was only twenty years old. Shivin Narang supported and comforted Vandita as she walked towards the crematorium.
Tunisha Sharma, who played the lead role in Ali Baba: Daastan E Kabul, was found hanging in her makeup room on the sets of the fanstasy drama. Her mother registered a case of abetment to suicide against her co-star and rumoured boyfriend Sheezan Khan. The Waliv Police officials arrested Sheezan and booked him under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.
We offer our deepest condolence to Tunisha Sharma's family.
