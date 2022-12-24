Tunisha Sharma Death: Late Actress’ Last Post For Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul Actor Sheezan Khan Is Sheer Love

Tunisha Sharma is no more with us and her unfortunate demise has come as a shock to her friends and fans. According to media reports, Tunisha was found hanging on the sets of Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul in lead actor Sheezan Khan's make up room. Although she was immediately rushed to the hospital, Tunisha was declared brought dead. As there are speculations about what made the 20 year old actress take the drastic step, her equation with Sheezan has been making the headlines. The duo, who are the lead pair of Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul, share a great bond both on and off the screen and are often seen spending time together.

In fact, Tunisha's last post for Sheezan is sheer love and is going viral on social media post her demise. Taking to Instagram, Tunisha shared a monochromatic pic with Sheezan wherein he was seen lifting the actress with one arm while she held him close. The duo was all smiles for this pic. In the pic, Tunisha wrote, "Happy International Men's Day to the Man who lifts me up just like this! The most hardworking, passionate, wildly enthusiastic and the most beautiful Man in my life! You don't know what you are and that's the most beautiful part. Its time to recognize and honour the contributions and sacrifices that a man makes for his family and society".

Take a look at Tunisha Sharma's post for Sheezan Khan:

Earlier, Tunisha was seen singing praises for her Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul co-star Sheezan and said, "When I saw Sheezan during the mock shoot for the first time, I knew that there was no one else who could possibly play the role of Ali. Sheezan is my Ali, my favourite actor to work with".

Meanwhile, there are reports that Tunisha Sharma, who was depressed for the last few days as she was pregnant and her boyfriend had allegedly refused to marry her. The media reports also suggested that the Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh actress wanted to visit her family for Christmas in Chandigarh. According to media reports, Tunisha wanted to spend some quality time with her family and close friends and wanted to ring her birthday (January 4) with them. However, her unfortunate demise left her wishes unfulfilled.