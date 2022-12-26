Sheezan Khan Admits Dating Tunisha Sharma During Interrogation; Reveals REAL REASON Behind Their Break Up

Tunisha Sharma's death case continues to make the headlines and each day is coming up with a new revelation in the case. According to media reports, the 20 year old actress was found hanging in her Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul co-star Sheezan Khan's make up room on the sets. Tunisha's sudden demise has brought Sheezan under the scanner and he has been arrested for abetment to suicide. It was reported that Sheezan has been sent to four days of judicial custody. Now, as per the recent update, Sheezan has admitted to dating Tunisha during the interrogation.

According to a report published in Times Now, Sheezan stated that he broke up with Tunisha over religious differences and age gap. As per the police sources, Sheezan stated they ended their relationship as his and Tunisha's religions were different and that they have around 8 years of age gap. The source also claimed that during the interrogation, the Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul actor revealed that Tunisha had even tried to commit suicide in the recent past and it was him who saved her and informed the actress' mother later.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the police aren't believing his statement as Tunisha's family has accused Sheezan of cheating on the actress and having multiple affairs at the same time. Reportedly, cops are of the opinion that Sheezan is citing the age gap and religion to avoid them getting on the main reason.

On the other hand, Tunisha's mother has released a video and is demanding justice for her daughter. She said, "Main aap media walon ko ye batana chahati hu ki Sheezan ne Tunisha ke saath dhoka kiya, uske phele saath relationship banaya, shaadi ka wada karke. Fir usne Tunisha se break-up kiya. Uska phele kisi ladki ke saath involvment tha, fir bhi Tunisha ko involve rakha. 3-4 mahine uske use kiya. Usko saza milni chahiye, usko nahi chodna. Mera bacha gaya hai. (Translation- I want to tell the media that Sheezan Khan 'deceived' my daughter by giving her false hopes about marriage. He later broke up with her. Despite being involved with another girl, he continued his relationship with my daughter. He used her for three-four months. He should be punished for his actions and not be spared. I have lost my child)".