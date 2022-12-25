Tunisha Sharma’s Kin Opens Up On Her Relationship With Zeeshan; Reveals Funeral To Take Place on December 27

Tunisha Sharma has been all over the news today. The young actress passed away at the age of 20 and her unfortunate demise has sent down waves of shock and grief. While a lot has been said and written about the late actress' demise, the media reports suggest that Tunisha was depressed for the last few days regarding her rumoured break up with her Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul co-star Sheezan Khan. In fact, her rumoured boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been arrested in the case. According to media reports, a case of abetment of suicide has been registered against Sheezan.

And now, Tunisha's uncle Pawan Sharma has opened up on Tunisha's relationship and told ANI, "Tunisha & Zeeshan were close to each other since their show's beginning. About 10 days ago, Tunisha had an anxiety attack & was admitted to the hospital. When her mother & I went to meet her, she told us that she was wronged & cheated". He further emphasised that they want justice for Tunisha. "We gauged something was wrong b/w them. Her mother asked her what was the need to get closer if the relationship was not to be kept. We want the culprit, whoever it is, to be punished," he added.

Later, Pawan also emphasised that Tunisha's funeral will take place on December 27 after her aunt will arrive from England. Talking about the death case, as cops are investigating the actress' demise, Sheezan Khan was produced in the court today and has been sent to four days of judicial custody. In fact, his mobile phone and laptop have been seized by the cops and are sent to forensics to retrieve the data. Meanwhile, Sheezan's lawyer has claimed that the allegations levelled against him are baseless and that he is not guilty in the case. In fact, the Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul actor's family also asserted that they are cooperating with the cops. "Tunisha was dear to us and truth shall prevail soon," they added.