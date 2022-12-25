Tunisha Sharma’s Death Case: Sheezan Khan Sent To 4 Days Judicial Custody

Tunisha Sharma's unfortunate demise has left the nation shocked and heartbroken. The 20 year old actress was found hanging in her co-star Sheezan Khan's make up room on the sets Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul. As her demise has left everyone brimming with an opinion, her rumoured boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been arrested in the case. It so happened that Tunisha's mother had filed an FIR against him following which a case of abetment to suicide was registered under section 306. As Tunisha's death case is getting investigated, as per a recent update Sheezan has been sent to 4 days of judicial custody.

According to media reports, Sheezan, who was arrested on Saturday night, has been questioned in the case and was produced in the court today following which he was sent to judicial custody. It is also reported that Sheezan's laptop and mobile phone has also been sent to forensics to retrieve any data regarding Tunisha's demise. Meanwhile, the actor's lawyer has rubbished the allegations levelled against him. He asserted that the allegations are baseless and that the cops are yet to find any proof against Sheezan.

On the other hand, BJP MLA Ram Kadam had also reacted to Tunisha's murder case and brought up the love jihad angle. He said, "The family of Tunisha Sharma will get justice. We will find out if the case is linked to love jihad or not and if it's linked, then the conspirators and organizations behind it will be exposed".

For the uninitiated, Tunisha was reportedly depressed post her recent breakup with Sheezan. The duo even had a fight days before Tunisha's demise. She was found hanging in Sheezan's make up room on Saturday, December 24 and was rushed to the hospital wherein she was declared brought dead. It is reported Tunisha's funeral will take place on Monday in Mumbai's Mira Road Crematorium.