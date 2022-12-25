Tunisha Sharma’s Death: Late Actress’ Last Rites To Be Performed Today in Mumbai

Tunisha Sharma, who played the lead role in Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul, has passed away. She was 20. According to media reports, Tunisha died by suicide and was found hanging in her co-star Sheezan Khan's make up room on the sets. As the news of Tunisha's demise surfaces fans and celebs were seen paying a tribute to the young actress. Now as per a recent update, Tunisha's postmortem has been done and her last rites will be performed today in Mumbai.

According to a report published in Times Now, Tunisha's postmortem has been conducted at Mumbai's JJ Hospital. Her mortal remains are likely to be handed over to her family by 11 am. The media reports also suggested Tunisha's last rites will be performed on Sunday (December 25) evening at around 4 pm after the hospital will hand over her mortal remains to the family. Reportedly, Tunisha's last rites will be performed at Mira Road crematorium in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, as Tunisha's family is devastated by her sudden demise, the late actress' mother filed an FIR against Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul's lead actor Sheezan Khan. A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against Sheezan under IPC Section 306 and the 28 years old actor has been arrested. He will reportedly be produced in the court on Monday (December 26).

Meanwhile, several celebs have taken to social media and mourned Tunisha's demise. Karan Kundrra took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Shocking and extremely sad.. such a young and promising life gone too soon. I pray to god to give her loved ones strength #TunishaSharma Om Shanti. It's my request to everyone: there's always light at the end of a dark tunnel never forget". On the other hand, Kamya Punjabi urged people to think about their respective parents before taking a drastic step. "What's with today's generation? Thodi toh himmat rakho to deal with ur issues, ur problems? Why give up on life so easily? Why are they so weak? Pls think abt ur parents before taking such a drastic step, pls give some importance to them too they suffer more than death #TunishaSharma," she tweeted.