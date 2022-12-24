Tunisha Sharma Passes Away: Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul Actress’ LAST POST Is All About Following Your Passion

Tunisha Sharma is making the headlines for the most unfortunate reason today. The 20 year old actress, who was seen playing a key role in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, has died by suicide today. According to media reports, the young actress was found hanging in lead actor Sheezan Khan's make up room. As her sudden demise has taken the internet by a storm, Tunisha's last Instagram post is also going viral on social media. To note, Tunisha was quite active on Instagram and enjoyed a massive fan following. In her last Instagram post, which was shared just hours before her demise, Tunisha spoke about following one's passion.

Taking to Instagram, Tunisha shared a pic of herself from the sets wherein she was dressed in a white top with a stylish mustard coloured bralette and a light blue coloured skirt. She completed the look with a wavy touch to her hair and had her make up game on point. Interestingly, it was a candid mid shot and Tunisha was seen reading her script on the set of Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul. In the caption, Tunisha wrote, "Those who are driven by their Passion Doesn't stop". As the news of her unfortunate demise surfaced, fans took to the comment section to mourn the loss. One of the fans commented, "So sad. She must have been going through so much to take this step. Praying for her & her family". Another Instagram user commented, "Whatever u went though may u get peace wherever u are rip beautiful".

Take a look at Tunisha Sharma's Last Instagram Post:

For the uninitiated, Tunisha Sharma started her career with Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap. She was later seen in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Ishq Subhan Allah, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Ishq Subhan Allah, Internet Wala Love, etc. Tunisha's last performed in Sheezan Khan starrer Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Interestingly, apart from TV, Tunisha had also tried her hand in Bollywood and was a part of films like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3.