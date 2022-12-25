Tunisha Sharma’s Death Case: BJP Leader Ram Kadam Claims Love Jihad Angle Likely To Be Investigated

Tunisha Sharma's death case has been making the headlines for a while now. The 20 year old actress, who was seen playing the lead role Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul, died by suicide and her unfortunate demise has sent down a wave of shock and grief across the industry. As Tunisha's death case is being investigated, her rumoured boyfriend Sheezan Khan was arrested after the late actress' mother filed an FIR against him. A case was reported filed under IPC section 306 of abetment to suicide and Sheezan was taken into custody.

Tunisha's case is still being investigated, however, it has left everyone brimming with an opinion. Amid this, BJP leader Ram Kadam has also voiced his opinion about the incident and mourned Tunisha's demise. In his statement, Ram Kadam stated that as Tunisha's death case is being investigated by the cops, if love jihad angle emerges it will be inspected thoroughly. He also assured that Tunisha's family will get justice soon. "The family of Tunisha Sharma will get justice. We will find out if the case is linked to love jihad or not and if it's linked, then the conspirators and organizations behind it will be exposed," he added. Meanwhile, Sheezan Khan, who was presented in the court today has been sent to four days of judicial custody. His phone and laptop have also been sent to forensics to retrieve the deleted data regarding Tunisha's demise.

On the other hand, Sheezan's lawyer Sharad Rai has claimed that all the allegations levelled again the Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul actor are baseless and that the cops don't have any allegations against him. Sharad also asserted that Sheezan is not guilty in the case. Meanwhile, Sheezan's family had also stated, "We are cooperating.... Tunisha was dear to us and truth shall prevail soon".

As of now, as Tunisha's case continues to make headlines, it is reported that her last rites will be performed on Monday (December 26) in Mumbai.