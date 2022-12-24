Tunisha Sharma’s Death: Police To Investigate Murder Angle In the Case; Say ‘No Suicide Note Recovered’

Tunisha Sharma, the actress who was seen playing the lead role in Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul, has passed away. The actress breathed her last at the age of 20 and reportedly died by suicide. According to the media reports, Tunisha was found hanging in her co-star Sheezan Khan's make up room. Though she was rushed to the hospital immediately, it was reported that Tunisha was declared brought dead by the doctors. As Waliv Police has been investigating the matter, a new update has emerged in Tunisha's death case.

As per a recent tweet by ANI, Waliv police hasn't recovered any suicide note from the late actress. As a result, the cops are also investigating the murder angle in the case. "Police will investigate it from the angle of both murder and suicide. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot. Police are questioning everyone who was present on the set during that time," the cops was quoted saying in a statement. As Tunisha's death case is still being investigated, social media is abuzz with posts mourning her demise and paying a heartfelt tribute to her.

Meanwhile, the media reports also suggested that Tunisha was pregnant and her boyfriend had allegedly refused to marry her which left her heartbroken. On the other hand, it is also reported that Tunisha was depressed for a couple of days. The reports also mentioned that the Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap actress wanted to visit her family in Chandigarh and wanted to celebrate Christmas, New Year and her birthday (January 4) with her family and friends there.

Talking about the work front, Tunisha, who was last seen in Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul, made her acting debut with Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap in 2015. She got her shot to fame with her performance as Rajkumari Ahankara in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. Tunisha was also a part of several Bollywood films including Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Dabang 3 etc.