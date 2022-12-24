Did You Know Tunisha Sharma played Young Katrina Kaif? Here's All You Need To Know About The Late TV Actress

In what came as one of the most shocking news from the television industry, Tunisha Sharma, who was seen playing a key role in Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul, passed away at the age of 20. According to media reports, Tunisha died by suicide and was found hanging in Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul's lead actor Sheezan Khan's make up room. The media reports suggested that Tunisha was immediately rushed to the hospital, however, she was declared brought dead. As condolence messages are flowing in from fans and friends, did you know Tunisha played the role of young Katrina Kaif in Fitoor?

Tunisha Played Young Katrina Kaif In Fitoor And Baar Baar Dekho

To note, Tunisha made her acting debut with Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap in 2015 wherein she was seen playing the role of Chand Kawar. However, it was her performance as Rajkumari Ahankara in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat that made her a childhood name. Later, Tunisha also got a chance to try her luck in Bollywood and was roped in to play young Firdaus (Katrina's character) in Fitoor and Diya (Katrina's character again) in Baar Baar Dekho. Tunisha was also seen playing a key role in Vidya Balan's Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh and Salman Khan's Dabangg 3.

Tunisha Sharma's Shows

Later she won hearts with her performance as Mehtab Kaur in Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Ishq Subhan Allah etc. Tunisha went on to become the talk of the town with Internet Wala Love which featured Shivin Narang in the lead and Abhishek Nigam's Hero - Gayab Mode On. She was currently seen playing the lead role of Shehzaadi Mariam in Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul opposite Sheezan Khan.

As of now, the reason behind Tunisha's drastic step is not known but there are reports that the actress was allegedly depressed. According to media reports, Tunisha was pregnant and her boyfriend refused to marry her which left her heartbroken.