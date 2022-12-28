Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Sheezan Khan Dragged To Court Barefoot, Netizens Call It Inhumane Treatment

Since then, the actor is in police custody and has been interrogated several times, according to reports. The investigation in the case is still ongoing but netizens were quick to point out that the actor was being treated rather inhumanly by the officials. It all started when Sheezan was taken to court on December 28 and the way he was dragged with no shoes on is not sitting well with people.

In the video, we see Khan covering his face with his hoodie as he was being dragged barefoot to the court by police authorities. Horrified by the visuals, one user wrote, "No shoes or anything ? Such an inhuman way to treat anybody," another netizen commented, "So sad to treat him so badly without proof . This is not justice .. this is cruelty". Several other people have also been condemning the way they are treating him, whilst calling it “disgusting and shameful behavior.”

Meanwhile, Sheezan’s lawyer Shailendra Mishra has claimed that the Ali Baba actor is innocent and is being framed. He told ETimes TV, “They have known each only for a few months since the serial started. Why things before that are not being investigated? She was a precious soul. I don’t want to make any comment that will be taken out of proportion. Sheezan and his family were the ones with whom she used to spend time.”

Mishra added, “Sheezan is innocent. He is simply framed because there could be pressure in future. So, unnecessarily he has been detained. They can investigate from any angle. We are ready."