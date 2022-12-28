Sheezan Khan, who remains in police custody in connection to Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case, was recently taken to the Vasai court and the visuals from the place have come as a shock to netizens. It must be noted that the actor was arrested after Tunisha's mother filed a complaint against Sheezan, her Alibaba co-star and ex-boyfriend for abetment of suicide.
Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Sheezan Khan Dragged To Court Barefoot, Netizens Call It Inhumane Treatment
Since then, the actor is in police custody and has been interrogated several times, according to reports. The investigation in the case is still ongoing but netizens were quick to point out that the actor was being treated rather inhumanly by the officials. It all started when Sheezan was taken to court on December 28 and the way he was dragged with no shoes on is not sitting well with people.
In the video, we see Khan covering his face with his hoodie as he was being dragged barefoot to the court by police authorities. Horrified by the visuals, one user wrote, "No shoes or anything ? Such an inhuman way to treat anybody," another netizen commented, "So sad to treat him so badly without proof . This is not justice .. this is cruelty". Several other people have also been condemning the way they are treating him, whilst calling it “disgusting and shameful behavior.”
Meanwhile, Sheezan’s lawyer Shailendra Mishra has claimed that the Ali Baba actor is innocent and is being framed. He told ETimes TV, “They have known each only for a few months since the serial started. Why things before that are not being investigated? She was a precious soul. I don’t want to make any comment that will be taken out of proportion. Sheezan and his family were the ones with whom she used to spend time.”
Mishra added, “Sheezan is innocent. He is simply framed because there could be pressure in future. So, unnecessarily he has been detained. They can investigate from any angle. We are ready."
- When Sheezan's Sisters Falaq, Shafaq Broke All Ties With Each Other & Spoke Openly About Their Strained Bond
- Urfi Javed Asks Girls To ‘Be Your Own Hero’ As She Backs Sheezan Khan In Tunisha Sharma’s Death Case
- Bigg Boss 16's Ankit Gupta Reveals He Battled Depression As He Opens Up About Tunisha Sharma: Ek Moment...
- Tunisha Sharma's Old Video Of Her Blushing While Talking About Sheezan Khan Melts The Internet
- Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Police To Retrieve Deleted Chats Between Sheezan Khan, His 'Secret Girlfriend'
- 'Please Save Tunisha...' Inconsolable Sheezan Khan Kept Telling The Doctor At Hospital- Chilling Details Insid
- Kangana Ranaut On Tunisha Sharma Death: Give ‘Immediate DEATH Sentence' To Those Who Exploit Women
- Shivin Narang Heartbroken Post Tunisha Sharma's Demise: I Still Can’t Believe This Has Happened
- After Tunisha Sharma, Social Media Influencer Leena Nagwanshi Dies By Suicide, 22-Year-Old Dead In Her Home
- Tunisha Sharma Death: Sheezan Khan Reveals The Reason For His Break Up & It’s Not Religion Or Age Gap
- Shivin Narang Consoles Tunisha Sharma’s Devastated Mother At Her Funeral, Kanwar Dhillon Gets Teary-Eyed
- Tunisha Sharma’s Death: Sheezan Khan Breaks Down Over Actress’ Funeral News During Interrogation - Reports