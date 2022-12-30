Sheezan Khan To Get Replaced By Tunisha Sharma’s Former Co-Star In Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul?

The untimely demise of TV actress Tunisha Sharma has shocked the whole nation. The 20-year-old TV star, who was playing the lead role in SAB TV's Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, reportedly committed suicide on December 24 by hanging herself on her show's set in the make-up room of co-star and boyfriend Sheezan Khan.

After Tunisha's death, her mother filed a police complaint against Sheezan in which she accused him of cheating and abetment of suicide. Since then, the actor has been in police custody. Since then, the show's fans were wondering about its future. However, they can now have a sigh of relief.

As the investigation is currently going on, the makers of Ali Baba have reportedly found Sheezan Khan's replacement. Yes, you read that right! According to a Zoom Entertainment report, TV actor Abhishek Nigam. While the makers are yet to make an official announcement, several reports state that he'll start shooting for the fantasy drama very soon.

