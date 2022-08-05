TV actor Rehaan Roy is currently going through the toughest phase of his life as he recently lost his father. He is missing his dad a lot as he remembered him by penning an emotional note on his Instagram handle.
TV Actor Rehaan Roy’s Father Passes Away; Pens Emotional Note
Before posting a note, he shared a couple of pictures with his father on the same and captioned the post as, "I NEVER FELT SO ALONE, NEVER EVER.. MY FOREVER SUPERHERO, BABA I WILL MISS YOU FOREVER." In the post, Rehaan can be seen smiling with his late father.
Well, his post grabbed everyone's attention as many TV celebs mourned his dad's demise. Akash Jagga wrote, "So sorry to hear this bhai. My deepest condolences to you and your family. Take Care, Stay strong." Apart from him, many celebs such as Abhishek Malik, Ribbhu Mehra, Shweta Mahadik and others mourned Rehaan's father's death.
Coming back to his emotional note, Rehaan Roy wrote that he is having a sinking feeling post his father's demise. He is feeling alone in the city and thoughts about his mother and brother always occupy his mind. Now, he has decided to work even harder to give a happy life to his brother and mother.
Talking about Rehaan Roy, the actor has acted in shows such as Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Bahu Begum and so on.
May his father's soul rest in peace!
