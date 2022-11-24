Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla Planning To Embrace Parenthood? Here's What Bigg Boss 14 Winner Said
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, who were soon together as contestants in Bigg Boss 14, are counted among the most loved couples on the small screen.
After dating each other for several years, the good-looking duo exchanged wedding vows in June 2018 and are currently in a happy space after going through several ups and downs.
Recently, Rubina took to social media and posted a video in which she's seen celebrating the birthday of a little girl named Ivana with her husband Abhinav. While the caption reads, "We are blessed you chose us your Godparents", a section of social media users wondered if they had adopted the kid.
However, Rubina, who is currently busy with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, finally cleared the confusion in a recent interview and even talked about her plans of embracing motherhood.
Ivana Is Daughter Of Their Close Friends
In an interview with ETimes, Rubina talked about baby Ivana and said, 'Ivana is the daughter of our very close couple friend. She is adorable! We are her godparents and the video was posted for her birthday. Why are people assuming that we have adopted a child?' For the unversed, Ivana is the daughter of actress Benaf Dadachanji who's among Rubina's closest friends.
Rubina Reveals Her Baby Plans
On being asked if she and Abhinav are planning a baby in the near future? She replied, 'Would that be possible with the pace I have been running to studios and rehearsing for dance shows non-stop for Jhalak? It has been extremely hectic for the past few months, so there is no time to think of a baby right now. And we are not planning to start a family in the near future. As of now, I am only focussing on good work.'
Rubina Busy With ‘Jhalak…’
For the unversed, Rubina is currently focusing on work and is currently seen as a participant in Colors TV's 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'. She is among the top 6 finalists and it'll be interesting to see if she'll walk away with the winner's trophy or not.
Rubina Is A Fitness Freak
Rubina is among the fittest contestants on the dance reality show. Talking about her fitness levels, the actress further stated, 'If I did not have these fitness levels, I would have been out by now. I have brought my body to good stamina levels and that's why I have been able to rehearse for such long hours. I have lost weight but my energy levels are great. The show is getting close to the finale, so I am just keeping my fingers crossed and giving my best.'
