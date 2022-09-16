Recently, Ankit spoke about his exit and said that he enjoyed playing Fateh. The actor also spoke about the leap and said that it's good that the show is taking a leap as it will give them a chance to explore other characters and other platforms, too.

Udaariyaan is one of the popular shows on television. Of late, the show has been in the news as it is all set to take a leap. Post leap, the lead actors Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary and Isha Malviya will exit the show.

Ankit was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "I enjoyed playing Fateh and the entire show connected well with viewers. I am glad that it was a beautiful journey. It is good that the show is taking a leap and we are moving on in our professional lives. This will give us a chance to explore other characters and other platforms, too."

He added, "I don't think that I will miss playing Fateh because I have learnt how to detach from a character once the journey is over. We have been shooting for the show for more than a year now and on a TV show, how much more can you explore characters? Audiences will also get tired of seeing a story revolving around three characters for more than a year. So, it was about time that the show moved on with a new set of actors."

Ankit said that makers explore newer content and bring in different storylines, but when the viewership does not come in, they go back to the same storylines, which is why he feels that all TV shows look similar and one feels that the content on TV does not change. He feels that audience tastes have to improve, and it's only then will the content on TV change.