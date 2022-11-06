A lot has been spoken and speculated about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta’s relationship on Bigg Boss 16. The actors, who first worked together in Udaariyaan, continue to share a close bond on the popular reality show. This has led to much chatter amongst fans on social media about the duo’s relationship status.
Isha Malviya Opens Up About Priyanka Choudhary & Ankit Gupta’s Relationship, Claims That They Are Not Dating
Now, Udaariyan co-star Isha Malviya has revealed fun details about Ankit and Priyanka. The actress, who is making a comeback in the Colors TV show, gave a little insight into Priyanka and Ankit's off-screen bond in an interview with India Forums.
On being quizzed if there is more to their friendship, Isha said, ''Yes, they are really good friends in real life. Everybody on the sets of Udaariyan is aware of this too. A lot of people were confused about their relationship status and thought they were dating. This is because of the care they showed for each other and because of Priyanka's behavior. She has always put ahead her 100 percent towards him and towards their friendship."
She went on to add, “Like she has said in Bigg Boss too that it has always been more from her side. So that's quite true, I think. But yeah, they have always been friends only. It’s because of their chemistry and the way they gel up with each other that people think they are dating, but well, they are not.''
Isha also spoke about her former co-star’s personas and said that Ankit's nature is exactly the same as that is seen in the Bigg Boss house. The actress shared that Ankit is very reserved and he is a very calm person who is extremely decent and soft-spoken. On the other hand, she said that Priyanka too is being her true self and how glad she is that her friends are playing very honestly and they are not faking anything.”
