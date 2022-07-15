Recently, the Priyanka spoke about playing mentally unstable character and also revealed about her preparations to play the same. She also spoke about the feedback she received for playing the character.

Udaariyaan is one of the popular shows on television. The makers of the show are keeping the audience hooked with new twists and turns. The current track revolves around Fateh and Tejo moving out of the Virk house. Tejo (Priyanka Choudhary), who is currently shown as mentally unstable, is seen getting flashes of her past memories with Fateh.

When asked about her preparations to play the role of mentally unstable Tejo, Priyanka said that she watched a few films and Pakistani dramas to get an idea about such characters.

She was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "Well, generally, I'm an actress who doesn't really like to prepare for my character a lot. I believe in performing on the spot, according to situations and the briefs given by the director. However, for this character, I did a little homework. I watched a few films to take inspiration as I wanted to do justice to the character and the responsibility given to me. I watched projects like Sadma, Khilona, Ranjha Ranjha Kar Gai Mai along with a few Pakistani dramas to have an idea about such characters."

Priyanka is glad that everybody right from her crew to fans loved her performance. She said that everybody has been giving heart-warming responses which has left her satisfied and elated.She said that it was definitely challenging as an actress to get into the skin of a mentally unstable Tejo. She added that she wanted her body language not to be over the top and she worked hard to keep it as real as possible.

When asked about her first reaction on the track, Priyanka concluded by saying, "I remember Bharti ma'am promising me an out-of-the-box character while we were shooting in London. I kept asking her for details but she denied telling me anything more. Just before a couple of days of the shoot, she informed me about the mentally unstable character and I was really thrilled as well nervous to do the same."