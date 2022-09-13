While Sonakshi was last seen as Manya Mane in Nima Denzongpa and was also a part of Sirf Tum, Twinkle has been part of many music videos, mainly Punjabi.

Recently, we revealed that Udaariyaan is all set to take 15-year leap. It is being said that post leap, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary and Isha Malviya will exit the show as they did not want to play parents to grown-ups, and the story will be taken forward by new leads Sonakshi Batra, Twinkle Arora and Hitesh Bharadwaj.

As per the latest report, Hitesh Bharadwaj, who was last seen in Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain and had also worked in Choti Sarrdaarni, has been roped in to play the male lead post the leap.

A source associated with the show was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "Yes, we have finalised Hitesh to play the new hero. The character is intense and has a certain charm about him. Hitesh fits the bill perfectly. After finalising our three lead faces, we are looking forward to new innings on the show. The new cast will commence the shoot soon."

Udaariyaan is popular show on Colors TV that was premiered in March 2021. The show is produced by TV actors Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey. The show is based in Punjab and it had recently taken a short leap, where child actors Kevina Tak and Kishtu K were introduced in the show. Latest report of generation leap has disappointed viewers, especially FaTejo fans.

