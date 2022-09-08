As per the latest reports, the show is all set to take a major leap of 15 years. Post which, the girls will be shown as grown-ups and the show will revolve around the girls. It is also being said that post leap, the lead actors of the show- Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary and Isha Malviya will quit the show.

Udaariyaan is one of the popular shows on television. The makers of the show have been keeping the audience glued to the show with interesting twists. Recently, the show took a six-year leap, and Tejo and Jasmine were shown leading their lives with their respective daughters. While Jasmin's daughter aspires to go to Canada just like her mother, Tejo's daughter is seen practicing boxing.

A source close to the production house was quoted by Bombay Times as saying, "Ankit, Priyanka and Isha have quit the show because they do not want to play parents to grown-ups. Also, the actors' characters have done their bit in the last one- and-a-half years and since the lead actors did not want to play parents, now it is time for the story to progress with a fresh new cast."

Netizens are extremely upset with the news and took to Twitter to express their disappointment. Take a look at a few tweets!

Bhawana: #Udaariyaan was hit only because of #PriyankaChaharChoudhary and #AnkitGupta onscreen jodi Aka #FaTejo N once they leave.. Show will see the doom Take the screenshot Udaariyaan will go off air this year itself.

@Sunshineks31: All the best #Priyankit ✨hope to see u both onscreen together soon #Fatejo will be dearly missed 🥺❤️ anddd @ColorsTV @sargun_mehta @_ravidubey @dreamiyata #RipUdaariyaan 🙏 Tata Tata byee #Udaariyaan was,is & forever be Fatejo ki Udaariyaan 😎🔥.

Itv Lover: And It's end of Udaariyaan ! Audience also going to Quit this show along with this Trio 😂#Udaariyaan.

Alysza: No matter whom Sarvi cast, #Udaariyaan will be known as Priyanka & Ankit's show forever. It is very easy to get trp through some famous actor but it is very hard for a show to become famous through newbies. Even if they cast some famous actor, the show will be own by #Fatejo.