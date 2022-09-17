While Twinkle will play Nehmat and is an aspiring journalist has grown up to be a strong and determined young woman, Sonakshi will be seen as Naaz, who believes that only money and power will give her everything she needs. Going against the wishes of his family, Ekam (Hitesh Bharadwaj) prepares to enter the Police Academy. How destiny brings them together and where their passion eventually takes them is all about the show.

Udaariyaan is one of the popular shows on television. The makers of the show have kept the viewers glued to the show unexpected twists and turns. Now, the show is all set to take a generation leap, post which Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary and Isha Malviya will exit the show, and the story will be taken forward by new actors- Twinkle Arora, Sonakshi Batra and Hitesh Bharadwaj.

Recently, Twinkle and Sonakshi talk about being a part of the show. The duo said that they are thrilled and excited to be a part of the show.

Twinkle was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "I am thrilled to play Nehmat in the show since I completely resonate with this character. She is an aspiring journalist who is passionate, idealistic, and determined to convey the truth of the world to the public. I hope the show continues to receive love and warmth from the audience the way they have been receiving since the beginning of the show. This is my second association with Colors, and I am very thankful to them for giving me this opportunity."

On the other hand, this is too Sonakshi's second association with Colors TV. The actress said, "More than being nervous, I'm excited for this new journey. Naaz is quite a layered character and I'm sure I'll get a lot to perform and entertain the audience. This is my second association with Colors post Nima Denzongpa and I'm motivated to see how this one turns out to be."

The actress also said that she didn't get to have elaborated conversation with the producers Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. She added that she met Ravi, who briefed her about the story and her character, which made her take up the show.