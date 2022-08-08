Banni Chow Home Delivery and Imlie are two popular shows on television. The shows have been doing well on the TRP chart since a long time now. The actors of the show are also seen in Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, during which they bonded really well. Ulka and Sumbul bond like a house on fire. Both the actresses are young and are praised for their amazing acting skills in their respective shows. Recently, Ulka spoke about Imlie actors Fahmaan and Sumbul. She called Fahmaan cool and Sumbul her dance soulmate.

Ulka was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "We connected well with each other on the integration episode of Banni Chow Home Delivery and Imlie, when it was just about to launch. I had recently come back from Delhi when I visited Imlie's set, and I was under the weather because of travel. They handed me a script and I was a bit nervous because of new actors, different set, and I started fumbling in the first two-three takes. Sumbul made me feel super-comfortable. I saw a friend and a supporter in her. I thought to myself, this girl is such a sweetheart, and Fahmaan was also cool."