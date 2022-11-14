Umar Riaz Opposes Archana Gautam’s Return To Bigg Boss 16: Why The Rules Were Different For Me?

On the Saturday episode of Bigg Boss 16, Archana Gautam was forgiven for her violent behaviour against Shiv Thakare and allowed to re-enter the house. This act of the makes has divided both makers and fans. While many are supporting the move of giving Archana a second chance at the show, many are opposing it, calling it unfair and the makers biased. At the forefront of the opposition is Bigg Boss 15's ex-contestant Umar Riaz.

Naturally, when the Sunday episode aired and Archana entered the house, Umar opposed the action. He took to Twitter and wrote, "So #archana was allowed to enter the house after her eviction for alleged violence but why the rules were diff for me? I was pushed into the pool. Noaction! I was pushed in the task for which I reciprocated but every blame was put on me. Why this bias? @ColorsTV #biggboss16."

For the unversed, in season 15, Umar Riaz had a violent bout with co-contestant and runner-up Pratik Sehjpal during a task. As a result, he was ousted from the BB House at the end of the week. Prior to his eviction, there were many incidents of physical violence that occurred in the season but no action was taken. Some examples are when Umar Riaz was pushed into the pool by Simba Nagpal or when Karan Kundrra attacked Pratik Sehjpal.

Last week, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam were having an argument where Shiv talked about Archana's political 'didi'. The latter got furious and grabbed the former by the neck. Most of the housemates were against Archana's act and demanded her eviction. Later, Bigg Boss asked Shiv to take the call on her. Shiv also demanded her eviction and as a result, Archana was ousted.

In the Saturday episode, Salman Khan exposed Shiv's plan of provoking Archana and told him to provoke others only using the matters occurring inside the house instead of taking the name of someone from outside. Then, on the grounds that Archana was provoked to violence with a topic that doesn't concern the BB House, Salman declared that she will be allowed to continue her journey in the house.

Do you think that Archana's return is justified? Tell us in the comments.