Uorfi Javed Brutally Trolled For Covering Her Modesty With Just Cycle Chains; People Say 'Tauba Tauba'

TV actress Uorfi Javed, who rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT, is currently seen as a contestant in MTV Splitsvilla X4.

While people may love or hate Uorfi, it won't be wrong to say that no one can ignore her. Almost every day, she manages to grab eyeballs with her unique and bold fashion choices.

Well, Uorfi has now once again surprised everyone with another fashion experiment. On Friday (December 9), she made waves as she posed in another revealing outfit made up of just cycle chains. Yes, you read that right!

Just as we were beginning to believe that Uorfi couldn't get more creative with her outfits, she literally surprised us by taking it a notch higher once again. In the latest video, she's seen wearing multiple cycle chains to cover her modesty. Just like her previous outings, she is seen carrying this look with ease and confidence.

Taking to social media, Uorfi posted the video and wrote, "Cycle ki chain !! Even I could've never thought dress from this ! This wasn't my idea tho , a friend just jokingly said isne toh cycle ki chain ki dress bana di - I was wait I never did that but may be I can."

Take a look at the video below:

While Uorfi's fans are hailing her for living life on her conditions, a section of social media users is criticising her as always.

Reacting to the video, an Instagram user wrote, "Are didi hamare ghar me bahot chain hai our lapet lete to accha lagta isna kam chain se kaam chala liye."

Another social media user commented, "Ye kya fashion designing h bs upr kuch b lapet ke aajao."

A third comment read, "Please wear a dress from kabadi shop .. throne plastics etc."

Here are the reactions:

Sadly, trolling culture has taken over social media and we totally condemn it. Urfi, who now spells her name as Uorfi Javed, too isn't bothered by negative reactions.

On the career front, Uorfi entered the entertainment industry with Sony TV's Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhaniya in 2016. She later went on to feature in popular shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Meri Durga, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Jiji Maa, and Bepannaah among others.