Uorfi Javed Goes Semi-Nude Once Again As She Poses with Diamond Studded Blouse; Watch

Uorfi Javed Goes Semi-Nude

Keeping up with this trajectory, Uorfi shared pics of herself wherein she was seen posing as semi-nude with stylish jeans. Interestingly, it was a skin coloured see-through top with diamond studded to it. Talking about the look, Uorfi said, 'So shwetasrii and I made this outfit ourselves! The positioning of the diamonds took us like a week. We had to dye the fabric like a million times to get the right shade matching my exact skin tone. Then I just styled it with a pair of loose jeans and these rhinestone wedges!'

Uorfi Javed Hits Out at Chetan Bhagat

Meanwhile, Uorfi had recently made the headlines after she had hit out at Chetan Bhagat for his comments which said that her photos 'distracted the youngsters'. He said, 'On one side, there are youngsters who are protecting the country at Kargil, and on the other side, there are people who are checking out Urfi's photos while hiding in their blankets'. His words didn't go down well with Uorfi who shared a note on social media stated, 'Men like him will always blame the women rather than accepting their own shortcomings. Just because you're a pervert doesn't mean it's the girl's fault or what is she wearing. Unnecessarily dragging me in a conversation, commenting on how my clothes are distracting young boys is such as f***ed thing to say. You messaging girls isn't a distraction for them? chetanbhagat'. This isn't all. Uorfi also shared a report of him issuing an apology after the debacle of his leaked WhatsApp screenshots during the #MeToo movement.

Uorfi Javed On Her Splitsvilla X4 Journey

Talking about the work front, Uorfi will be seen in Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone's Splitsvilla X4. Sharing her experience on the show, she said, 'It was amazing, surreal. I could have never thought I'll do Splitsvilla and you guys have to watch it' and emphasised that the new season has some mind-boggling twists.