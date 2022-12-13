Uorfi Javed Goes Bold Once Again As She Reacts To Complaint Filed Against Her For ‘Obscene Acts’ But In Style

Uorfi Javed and controversies go hand in hand and she often leaved everyone stunned with her bold fashion choices. From her social media posts to her public appearances, Uorfi never misses a chance to dish out major fashion goals and makes heads turn with her style sense. Recently, the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant made the headlines after a police complaint was filed against her at Andheri police station for allegedly committing illegal and obscene acts in public places and on social media. And now, Uorfi, who is known for not mincing her words, has reacted to the police complaint.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Uorfi shared a video of herself wherein she was seen posing semi nude. In the video, Uorfi was dressed in a bold outfit made of black straps. She had kept her tresses open and gave is a wavy touch. Besides,, Uorfi also had her make up game on point. In the caption, Uorfi wrote, "Shameless , distasteful, vulgar but still so pretty". Earlier, Uorfi had also shared a note on social media wherein she wrote, "I don't know how many more police complaints against me! Wow. I am amazed how people have no problem, or any kind of objection against people who openly threaten to rape me, kill me. You have a problem with me because of my clothes but not with men who rape and murder".

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Uorfi is currently making headlines for her ongoing stint in Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani's Splitsvilla X4 wherein she has been paired with Kashish Thakur. Recently, she even penned a note for Kashish on social media and wrote, "Honestly I found a really really good friend in splitsvilla and we are best buddies now also... she's gem of a person, smart, let's not forget that she's the cutest one... All the fights, dates and challenges are unforgettable with you".

Splitsvilla X4: Uorfi Javed Shares A Candid Pic With Kashish Thakur From The Show; Says 'Loved Irritating Him'