Uorfi Javed Slams Sudhanshu Pandey Over His ‘Ghastly’ Remark, Says ‘Why Don’t You Watch Your Own Show’

Uorfi Javed is an actress who is known for her bold fashion choices. She doesn't shy away from experimenting with her dresses and ace the art of making an outfit with anything from ropes to watches, safety pins and more. Recently, Uorfi made the headlines after Sudhanshu Pandey called her out over her topless video. For the uninitiated, Uorfi had shared a video of herself wearing a lehenga skirt on Diwali. Sharing the post, Sudhanshu wrote, "I don't follow this person but I still have to see such ghastly sights everyday thanks to the news channels I'm enraged seeing this".

His comment didn't go down well with Uorfi, who has taken to social media and lashed out at Sudhanshu. She wrote, "The irony. Anupamaa is a show about woman empowerment where a woman is shattering all the 'normals' set by the society for women. Why don't you watch your own show Sudhanshu? Might learn something".

Earlier, Uorfi had posted a sharp comment for Sudhanshu and accused him of using her for publicity. She wrote, "You see such ghastly sights coz you don't control the world. I don't like seeing men like you telling the world that you don't like seeing me but I tolerate! Right? Anupamaaa me dialogues nahi mil rahe hai toh socha Uorfi ko bol ke publicity le lu? Till the time you become rich enough to buy Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, you gotta tolerate me. Suck it loser. BTW never seen you raising your voice against any man or sexual predators out there in the industry, but it was important to raise your voice against me cause what I put on my body is your business".

We wonder what Sudhanshu Pandey has to say in this regard.