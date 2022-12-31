‘Ab Toilet Paper Ka Dress Baki Hai’ Urfi Javed Covers Herself With Only Nails In New Outfit, Gets Trolled

People may love or hate Urfi Javed but no one can ignore her. Almost everyone will agree with this statement. The viral sensation, who has now changed her name to Uorfi, regularly grabs eyeballs for her quirky and unique fashion sense.

Recently seen in Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone's dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla X4, the TV actress makes headlines almost every day with her bold outfits. Well, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant has again surprised her fans with another experiment.

On Saturday (December 31), she made waves by posing in another revealing outfit made up of just artificial nails. Yes, you read that right!

Taking to social media, she posted a video in which she's accompanied by TV actor Akshit Sukhija. Taking a dig at the haters in the caption, she wrote, "The worst dress... Most vulgar... Most shameless... Most unlikable Person of 2022 is... Uorfi. THANKU for the cameo @akshitsukhija"

Take a look at the video below:

While her fans loved it, a section of social media trolled her like always. Reacting to it, an Instagram user wrote, "Bas ab toilet paper ka dress dekhana baki hai."

Another social media user commented, "Didi ap ke pas koi kam nhi ha kya bas yahi karna ata ha."

A third reaction read, "Koi cheez reh na jaaye bss."

Here are the reactions: