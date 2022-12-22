Urfi Javed Aka Uorfi’s Educational Qualifications Will Surely Leave You Surprised

Viral sensation Urfi Javed, who has now changed her name to Uorfi Javed, recently won hearts with her short stint in Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone's MTV Splitsvilla X4.

While she has been a part of several popular TV shows, Uorfi rose to fame after participating in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar and never looked back.

She now owns a huge fan following and often makes headlines thanks to her bold & unique fashion choices. While people have also lodged complaints against her but she surely knows to live life on her own terms.

However, she struggled a lot to make a name for herself. Did you know how much she has studied? Let's look at her educational qualifications here.