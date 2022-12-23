Urfi Javed ASKS ‘Why in My DMs’ After Hockey Player Thanks Dubai For Her Detention

Bigg Boss OTT fame and social media influencer Urfi Javed's detention by Dubai police recently made the rounds on social media. It was reported that Urfi was detained and interrogated by Dubai cops for wearing revealing outfits while shooting a video in a public place. Soon, the news went viral on the internet, and netizens began celebrating and thanking the Gulf nation. They also requested that they keep Urfi there for as long as they can.

However, Urfi Javed on Thursday clarified that she was not detained by Dubai police. She also added that cops did come to the sets of her shoot, but it was not for her clothes but for some location issue. In the midst of this, Indian hockey player Yuvraj Walmiki commented on the same, and Urfi has now responded. A paparazzo account shared Urfi's video, where she is seen behind a fake prison and mocks those happy about her getting detention.

Though some hailed Urfi Javed's trolling of her haters, hockey player Yuvraj Walmiki dropped a comment saying, "Thank you Dubai. Please keep her forever. Kind regards." The comment didn't go well with the actress, and she shared a screenshot of Yuvraj's comment and shared it on her Instagram Stories. Giving a befitting reply, Urfi wrote, "Got so much problem with my clothes but still be in my DMs."