Urfi Javed Covers Her Body With Only Breakfast Plate & Glass, Fans Say 'Video Banane Wala...'

From donning cotton candy dress to posing in an outfit made of sacks, Urfi Javed has grabbed several eyeballs with her fashion experiments. On Tuesday (December 27), the reality TV star took things a notch higher as she covered her body with only a breakfast plate and a glass filled with juice. Yes, you read that right! The 25-year-old served 'breakfast' in a different avatar as she shared a new video on social media.

URFI JAVED COVERS HERSELF WITH NOTHING BUT PLATE

If you thought that you had seen everything from Urfi Javed's box of experiments, you are mistaken. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant dropped a new video where she can be seen posing with a breakfast plate and glass in hand. She covered her modesty with only the plate and glass, leaving the internet shocked.

Urfi, who now spells her name as Uorfi Javed, oozed swag and confidence while striking a pose for the camera. She donned a black skirt, keeping her tresses open for the photoshoot.

Her make-up and hair were on point, which only enhanced her overall look. When it comes to such experiments, only Urfi can think out of the box, isn't it? While she has often faced flak for her bold photoshoots, the TV diva has not let the online trolling affect her.

Urfi Javed's new Instagram video went viral on the internet in no time. It has already received over 1.5 lakh likes within two hours. Check it out right here!

WHAT'S NEXT FOR URFI JAVED?

On the work front, Miss Javed is currently seen in MTV Splitsvilla 14. She has created ripples in the show with her presence, making headlines with her fight with Sakshi Dwivedi. From name-calling to taking digs at each other's features and personalities, the duo engaged in a major war of words.

After enjoying a vacation in Dubai, Urfi jetted off to Azerbaijan to shoot for her new music video. The details about her upcoming projects have been kept under wraps.

